What we have needed for many years: A simple user-facing storage system that apps can be given access to via OAuth. All the hard stuff like assigning a domain is done through the user interface. Cost per month about what Dropbox costs.#
Tantek is right. Read every word in this piece. The only thing I'd change is calling this "IndieWeb" -- which is imho redundant. It's like saying "WetRain." Everything he says that applies to "Indie" applies to the web as a whole. Otherwise, right on.#
2017: "We're worse than stuck. Twitter hasn't moved in a decade. Google owned then abandoned RSS readers. Facebook smothered linking."#
Today we remember the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, as part of an attempt to overthrow the government of the United States. #
Last update: Friday January 6, 2023; 11:31 AM EST.
