I watched two movies up for Oscars, and found little to recommend either. The Banshees movie is supposed to be a comedy of sorts but it was so painful to watch, not much room for laughter. And I guess I didn't really watch the Fableman movie, walked out after the opening scene. Spielberg's movies have declined into self-obsession. He thinks we're so freaking stupid and he's so freaking wonderful. Come on man do another Jaws . Nowwas a movie. One thing I got from Banshees is that the Irish say fecking and I wonder if it means what I think it means. Anyway, I'm looking for something great to watch, and have fallen back to re-watching Band of Brothers . It's been so long since I last watched it that it seems pretty fresh. I long for that kind of story-telling, but they don't seem to make shows like that these days.