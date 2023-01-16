One timeline for each user. Lots of choice, but one timeline. And there has to be a basic agreement on what goes in that timeline. What are the elements of a message. A way to define more types, without going to a standards body, which always crush the individual in favor of the bigco's. Something minimal, orderly, easy to document, lots of example code. Once I get finished with the new FeedLand release, I want to work on this. #
The WordPress user interface must be seen as a platform, a command line, and much higher level writing tools built to run on it. It should be possible to never see the UI of WordPress except for configuration and global settings, much the way you have System Preferences on a Mac. This is why blogging software has languished. The software we use for blogging must fit into the One Timeline paradigm, above.#
Last night while I writing some stuff Gmail said it detected that my computer was sending some kinds of unspecified messages, and they were concerned about it, so they logged me off. I could still check my email on my other systems. I tried to go through the "prove this is you" process, but when it said it had sent a message to my phone, no message arrived. When I got to that place on other systems, the message did arrive on my phone. #
I reviewed my account on Google, everything looks fine. The phone I have hooked it up to is an Android. I have a backup email address connected to my account. #
I changed my password, and re-logged-in on my various other systems, everything worked, but not on my desktop. The problem is -- no confirming message ever appears on my phone, or anywhere else I can read my Google chat messages. #
Their help system is unhelpful, they keep telling me things I already know and have tried. I can live without accessing Gmail from my desktop because oddly while Gmail won't work with Chrome, it works fine with Safari. But there are often links in my emails and when I click on them the pages open in Safari. So this is very disruptive to my workflow. I'd rather still use Chrome on my desktop because everything is set up to work there. #
Last update: Monday January 16, 2023; 11:10 AM EST.
