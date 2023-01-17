I work for the betterment of the network we all share. I'm not trying to get rich or famous, just fix the stuff that's broken. I hope you are doing that too. Keep on truckin.#
When Twitter shuts down client apps everyone says Twitter is bad. But Google deliberately breaks their browser and blames my blog, people don't seem to care, probably because it sounds like Google is being benevolent when they're actually engaging in a huge act of piracy. #
Twitter is getting better folks. You may not like "hard core" but we used to call that "management by shipping" at Living Videotext (my first company). What mattered was delivering features to users. Everything else, bullshit.#
Following up on my GMail problem, a suggestion that I delete all Google-related cookies turned out to be the cure. I once again have access to GMail from my main desktop computer. #
Last update: Tuesday January 17, 2023; 9:38 PM EST.
