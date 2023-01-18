My apps still work with the Twitter API. I don't think any developer should try to make hay out of the pain of another developer. I wouldn't do that to you, even if I had questions about the foundation of your product. You see this in sports, no one puts down a competitive team just because one of their star players is injured. For good reason -- it can happen to you too and you don't want to see people do that to you. Remember this isn't just about Twitter, it's about developers too.#
Kevin Williams: "Every time Dave Chappelle comes up, Black folks cape for him, and it's weird. Learning when to let people go when they have done harm to a community, even if it isn't the Black community, is a muscle that has to be trained. Hell, folks haven't let R. Kelly go."#
Last update: Wednesday January 18, 2023; 11:37 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)