 
It's even worse than it appears..
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Today's song: Wooden Ships.#
NYT: David Crosby dies. #nopaywall#
So much made up bullshit about Twitter's API. I've never seen anything like it. Some of them actually think of themselves as journalists.#
I'm watching His Dark Materials on HBO. About to reach the end of the first season. So far -- so-so. Not sure if I want to finish. #
I just got a 16TB disk. Remarkable. #
I let a domain, nodestorage.io, lapse. That's why we're seeing problems on scripting.com. One of the files we include is from api.nodestorage.io. I renewed the domain, so the outage should hopefully clear soon.#
We're following WordPress's lead in releasing FeedLand's server as an open source project using GPL2. #
We (Adam Curry and myself) approached the Zune people at Microsoft in 2004 to ask to work with us to make a perfect podcast listening and recording device. Basically the PC of podcasting. I wanted to work with them, lived in Seattle at the time, was only working on podcasting at the time. Still to this day such a product does not exist. #
Twitter's developer program#
  • I've seen recent editorials about Twitter's developer program. #
  • It wasn't great. The first time I ever spoke with a person from Twitter who worked with developers was in spring 2022.#
  • I have been developing for the platform since 2006.#
  • Most of what they developed for developers wasn't what we needed. It was what they thought of based on not having much contact with actual devs.#
  • What we needed more than anything was a way to be validated by the platform and promoted to users. #
  • See also: evangelism.#
  • 1994: "Apple should stop looking inward for the answer. Do your software shopping in the developer world. You get there sooner and it costs less."#
  • Users never heard about our products and struggled with limits in Twitter that our products overcame. #
  • Eventually I realized there was no point pouring effort into the platform because users would never hear about it.#
  • Twitter except at the very beginning had almost zero entrepreneurialism in its dna.#
  • Evan Williams et al did a great job of promoting it at first via SXSW. They had some kind of exclusive marketing deal with them. And then momentum carried the service, not innovation or creativity. #
  • Then, with no where to go, Elon Musk bailed them out. #
  • PS: I was a very small shareholder and was bought out by Musk. I didn't want to sell. I wanted Twitter to get with it. #

© copyright 1994-2023 Dave Winer.

Last update: Thursday January 19, 2023; 9:38 PM EST.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)