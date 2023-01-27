Just when I thought I'd seen all the good bingeable shows, I started watching Feel Good on Netflix, and wow, it's such a great story, so emotionally involving. Not going to spoil anything, but if you need a good love story, this is it. Gave it the highest rating on Bingeworthy. #
Just heard an excellent analogy. Defaulting on the debt would be as destructive to the US as Brexit was to the UK. Only I think it would be a lot clearer to the world how we've lost our minds, and also the US is bigger than the UK, economically, so we have further to fall. #
Last update: Friday January 27, 2023; 8:29 AM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)