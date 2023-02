Brent and I both come from UserLand where we had excellent collaborative tools. Far in advance of what we're using on Mastodon. I've been using the instant outlines feature of Drummer lately to organize my work on this complicated corner-turn I have to do because (as Brent points out) Twitter has become unreliable. I'd rather take care of this now than put it off for much longer. I'm asking this question in a lot of places. Why have we let the web stagnate? Why be preoccupied with the machinations of Musk et al. Why don't we take advantage of the new freedom we have in light of their chaos to build new stuff! Taking features out of products seems like giving up to me, or perhaps it's lightening the load. We'll see I guess.