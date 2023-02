The best new thing about FeedLand is the feed list. You can scan from top to bottom and see who updated, and by clicking on the wedge next to feed, you can see the five most recent posts. It's a new kind of feed reader. You can see how it works by clicking this link . That's my feed list. You can view anyone's list. For example here's Scott Hanson's list . You want to see a list of who has lists? No problem . All this without logging in. Unprecedented, goes far beyond feed readers. It's a group feed management system. Unprecedented. New ground. Soon you'll be able to run your own server. It's getting close.