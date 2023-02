Yesterday I posted a series of tweets outlining where I want to go next. It's about reviving the blogger developer community, to give them the tools we didn't have in the 90s and 00s that are now very practical. And start to grow, slowly at first, the way blogging and podcasting grew, with a clear foundation of what a document is, so interop is really simple and we're not so vulnerable to Silicon Valley adventures. To give programmers the means to easily deploy their apps with the minimum fuss, and for users to be able to take responsibility for keeping their own work safe. Then, having achieved this I will retire to Albania where I will throw pottery and sew afghans.