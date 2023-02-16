There's this great scene in Get Back. McCartney and Lennon are disagreeing, it's getting personal, or heavy in some way. Lennon looks at McCartney, big pause, and says "It's just me." The founders of the Beatles. The biggest rock stars. The whole franchise. On the other hand, they were nobodies together. Now everyone thinks we're so important, but come on, it's just me. Funny thing is, when you're a nobody you're desperate to be somebody. And when you're the biggest somebody there is, you yearn to be a nobody again. Nothing ironic about it, it's almost mathematical. BTW, if you find this clip on YouTube, I'd love to include it with this post. #
Yesterday I posted a series of tweets outlining where I want to go next. It's about reviving the blogger developer community, to give them the tools we didn't have in the 90s and 00s that are now very practical. And start to grow, slowly at first, the way blogging and podcasting grew, with a clear foundation of what a document is, so interop is really simple and we're not so vulnerable to Silicon Valley adventures. To give programmers the means to easily deploy their apps with the minimum fuss, and for users to be able to take responsibility for keeping their own work safe. Then, having achieved this I will retire to Albania where I will throw pottery and sew afghans. #
Last update: Thursday February 16, 2023; 11:12 AM EST.
