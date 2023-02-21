I went through my midlife crisis in the 90s, and it was a doozy. #
Up till then, my life was directed toward success. This was something I wanted ever since I was a small child. I wanted to do something great and creative. Maybe invent something. I wanted my life to have meaning. I wanted to make a difference. #
I arrived in the 90s with most of the boxes checked. I had attained success in the way that I had set out to. Then I waited for the feeling of satisfaction. I waited for everyone whose approval I yearned for to approve of me. Nothing. Emptyness. All the approval felt conditional. I was looking for love in all the wrong places, as the song goes. The place to look for harmony is inside not outside. #
So, did I approve of myself? No, not in any way. I was living a lie. I wasn't listening to myself. I was letting other people define me. I had another hill to climb, to learn how to listen to the internal chatter always going on inside me. All the voices, who were they and what did they want? #
I did a lot of things on this path. One of them is I started writing publicly frequently, and then every day. I took risks, and told stories that didn't used to make it to journalism. I was offered a writing job at Wired. And I was developing software to support this new activity, and in the process created something new, this time wasn't aimed at fame and fortune, checking the boxes. It was simply something I wanted to have. Not saying the software I did before was just for checking boxes, that was never the case. Just that this was the first software I made that had nothing to do with checking the boxes. #
Another thing I did was start therapy. Eight years on the couch. Talking about myself. Being heard by someone whose job it was to listen. #
The first big discovery came a couple of years in. #
I was frustrated with something a relative did. I said "I know what they're doing right now." I was sure of it. #
Last update: Tuesday February 21, 2023; 3:57 PM EST.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)