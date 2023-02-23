I’ve been searching for this quote from John Lennon, and found it via Paul McCartney: “It’s only me.” Here's the full quote.#
One of my great memories of John is from when we were having some argument. I was disagreeing and we were calling each other names. We let it settle for a second and then he lowered his glasses and he said: “It’s only me.” And then he put his glasses back on again. To me, that was John. Those were the moments when I actually saw him without the facade, the armour, which I loved as well, like anyone else. It was a beautiful suit of armour. But it was wonderful when he let the visor down and you’d just see the John Lennon that he was frightened to reveal to the world. #
When you’ve lost your way in a long friendship, hopefully there’s an only me place you can get back to.#
Last update: Thursday February 23, 2023; 12:13 PM EST.
