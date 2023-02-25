 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Azeem Azhar: "ChatGPT has organised much of the world’s information and made it easily accessible."#
ChatGPT is basically a user interface for search, and it's a breakthrough. We can't and shouldn't go back. It's too good not to use.#
Fixed a problem in Drummer. The About tab was missing in user blogs. A bit of breakage in the transition to the new identity system, fixed. #
The devolution of the web#
  • God bless our silos and screenshots of text, the only way our online systems can peer with each other.#

