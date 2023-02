I mentioned the other day that I was having trouble building Electric Drummer after many months of being focused on FeedLand. It appeared as if I wasn't able to get it to build. Problem solved. My written build instructions were missing a step. I couldn't move on until I solved this problem. Electric Drummer is essential software to my daily work. I do all my for-work writing here. That's a very basic thing, and something I might take on, starting from scratch with an online world that assumes the writers areable to write in their favorite apps. If an online system can't accomodate this, we don't write for them.