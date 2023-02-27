Manton is a friend, but I don't agree with him on character limits in blog posts. I hope in a few years all these discussions about what's the optimal number of characters for a post will be seen as farce, like the scene in Amadeus where the Emperor says Mozart's opera has too many notes. I don't think it's up to Emperors or software developers to have opinions on what's the right number of characters in my writing. What if in turn, as a writer, I said Manton's code couldn't have more 500 characters per file. What's the likelihood that my edict would make any sense? Hopefully that puts it in perspective. There's a simple solution available to everyone, a More link at some arbitrary breakpoint, that does enough to encourage short posts if that's what you're after. And it also makes sense to writers. #
It’s that time of year where you think winter must be nearly over but this is just the beginning of the torture.#
