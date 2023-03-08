While my posts on Mastodon tend to be better-distributed than my Twitter posts, the "discussion" there is every bit as insipid and pointless as it ever was on Twitter. People don't read the posts, don't click on the links, ask impossible-to-parse questions, I have no idea why they bother. I want small-scale friend-nets, that aren't connected to anything else. Just my best buds. I don't give a shit if anyone else reads it, or doesn't. I want quality. Sick and tired of all the mindless bullshit.