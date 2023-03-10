 
It's even worse than it appears..
Friday, March 10, 2023
I asked ChatGPT to write a Zillow-style ad for a house in Hurley, NY. #
Poll: How broken is Twitter?#
A hundred years ago I asked a Microsoft exec when they’d ship open source and was told it’ll never happen, not in their DNA. It happened. When will Twitter peer with Masto?It could happen. #
What ChatGPT could become#
  • The thing I look for in ChatGPT style products are new interesting information sets. #
  • I'd love to work out some JSON-based formats for flowing writing through the engine.#
  • I'd like to know the cost. And how much human work is involved.#
  • Is this written up anywhere?#
  • Ultimately -- we'll use ChatGPT style apps in place of Wikipedia and Google. #
  • This is like GUIs to character based.#
  • Or the open internet to proprietary LANs.#
  • Another generation of every information app on the net, and that's more or less the whole net. A top-to-bottom rewrite. #

