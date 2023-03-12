Okay now I have to tell you about my latest experience with ChatGPT. The subject is CSS. You know it's possible to do something, given all the different selectors they have. But how to combine them to do what you want to do? You can stare at the table for hours, and do trial-and-error, but if you're like me, you gave up before you even started. But with ChatGPT, you can formulate the question according to what you want to do, and it creates a docs page that probably never existed before, that shows you, with examples, how to do what you want. I just did that. Amazing. It digs you out of corners. Nothing like this has ever existed. #
i asked chatgpt and it says no, it would not be a singularity because "ChatGPT-like models are limited to generating responses based on their training data and do not possess true consciousness or self-awareness."#
