My blog is being taken over by ChatGPT. It sometimes can replace four apps I used previously: Google, GitHub, Twitter, Wikipedia.#
I was wondering how I could create something that behaved like an app on the Mac desktop from a page in Chrome. I want to use web Drummer to write docs about something I'm working on in Electric Drummer. It helps to have each in its own window for something like that, rather than switching back and forth between tabs. I was going to post a braintrust query but realized I could use ChatGPT and get the answer right away. It seems to have worked. #
I kind of like the idea of letting the ChatGPT version of history be the authoritative one. In the record of my own life, it's more accurate than Wikipedia, which has been hacked mercilessly since inception by opportunistic credit-takers#
I am surprised when things that depend on Twitter still work.#
It was the tenth anniversary of Google shutting down their Reader product. #
The Register had some questions, which I answered via a voicemail, included here. #
It turned into an article, which I offered some corrections:#
UserLand Software no longer exists, I left in 2002, and we shut it down a few years later. I'm just a person now, not part of any company.#
RSS 1.0 was not a fork, not sure how you'd characterize it, but it was definitely not a fork. It was a whole new syntax, had no compatibility with RSS 0.91.#
RSS 2.0, which appears to have been left out, was finished in September 2002, and was supported by the New York Times, and thus was supported by the whole news industry and became the standard. Though some disagree, it was backward-compatible with RSS 0.91 and 0.92.#
Atom was a new format, again -- not a fork. It gained some popularity and is still in use.#
Last update: Wednesday March 15, 2023; 6:02 PM EDT.
