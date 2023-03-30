A theme you keep hearing is that bots spell doom for pgorammers. If so, but it's justified. There are orders of magnitude too many programmers. The tech industry doesn't factor, they do the opposite, reimplement things that work well, or throw out things that work well in favor of things that don't work at all. I think the bots are now going to do the factoring we humans wouldn't do. It always catches up with you and the truth is stranger than fiction. #
Seth Godin has a personal chatbot just like mine, also produced by the Chat Thing folks. As Seth says, pretty soon, everyone will have one. #
I've been trying to figure out what to call these things. For now, I've settled on personal chatbot, like a personal computer. #
My personal chatbot is a good writer, composition-wise. I asked it what kind of food I like, and it answered with a story with me and my longtime bud Dave Jacobs and how we both like Chinese food. It's been a long time since I've taken a writing class, but I think that would get a good grade. Find a way to tell a story, rather than just reciting facts. Make it about people, and people will read it. #
I wonder if my personal chatbot should have a name. I asked the bot if it had a preference. "As an AI language model, I don't have personal preferences or emotions, so I don't require a name. However, if you'd like to refer to me in a specific way, you can choose any name that you prefer." Reasonable. #
Last update: Thursday March 30, 2023; 10:27 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)