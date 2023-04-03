I just stumbled across this list of images from my blog. I have no recollection of making it, but it's pretty great stuff if I say so myself. 😄#
A feature Google should have had a long time ago. I want to tell Google where my blog is. Have it be a preference setting. Then when I do searches it automatically gives priority to anything on my blog. Why would this be so incredibly powerful? I'd have a way to leave notes for myself on my research trips through Google's database. And if they let me do this in an outline and represented the structure in the query results, it would be explosively powerful. All without any AI, btw. Really cost effective. Now this is far from the first time I've made this freaking request here on this blog. I could probably show you all the times if they had this feature. ;-)#
What would it take for Google to do stuff like this? Invent a new department, the department of User Lovers, or Product Lovers (same thing of course). No tech company has ever had such a department. They mindlessly assume that's love of the product is ingrained in all their people when the truth is the opposite, they have contempt for users. I've seen it grow in my own company, and in the blogging community. A sense that because I work for the company that made the product, I know everything all the users know and more. It's the same fallacy that applies to Silicon Valley billionaires. You have to step into a new perspective to love the product, one that has nothing to do with who you work for or how validated you are by reporters and the public. #
If I were going to write a Rules for Love Makers document, like the one I did for Standards Makers, I'd make the first rule: If you're going to be in a love relationship with this person, and you can't visualize them as your best-best friend, keep looking. It has to be someone you can go to with any problem, no matter how personal, involving them or someone else, and be totally confident they'll help. #
