I don't often see links to articles on Semafor , a new journalism platform started by Ben Smith formerly of Buzzfeed and the NYT. One of the reasons I rarely see links from them is that they still apparently don't have an RSS feed for their stories. If they had a feed, I'd be subscribed and I'd be much more likely to notice, and would probably occasionally pass a link on to my followers. There is a distribution system that helps new pubs like Semafor boot up. My advice, do two things: 1. Put a linefeed at the end of each line in your HTML source so I can get some ideas where you might have put your RSS feed. 2. If you don't have a feed for your top stories at least, stop everything and do it. Every day you delay is more exposure you don't get. I asked them to do this when they started, so this is the second request.