 
It's even worse than it appears..
Saturday, April 8, 2023
The NYT has a newsletter which recommends shows to stream. Why not add checkboxes so I can with one click add a show to a watchlist they maintain for me.#
Does embedding with Twitter still work? Click the wedge next to this post in a browser (not a feed reader or email). If it reveals a tweet then embedding still works. #
Video demo of how embedding works today. #
So far all my apps still work as far as I can tell. I am still able to post tweets from Radio3. I am still able to embed tweets on my blog.#
But yesterday this on the NetNewsWire site. Twitter has turned off their access to the Twitter API. #

© copyright 1994-2023 Dave Winer.

Last update: Saturday April 8, 2023; 12:53 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)