Video: "Everybody wants that dear. It doesn't exist."#
The first time I read Conscious Loving was at the recommendation of a therapist in the 1990s, when I was struggling to figure out why, after attaining everything I thought I had to for happiness, I was feeling more miserable than ever. The book is an introduction to psychology, it explains why we aren't the logical perfect people we imagine we are, as we are told we should be, and why the people we mate with always push our buttons so thoroughly and seem to contribute to our misery, when the promise was that they would do alleviate it. Basically our upbringing and education about how life works were all lies, designed to get us to conform, to be good little consumers and reproducers, and our happiness had nothing to do with anything. So if you are lucky enough to find yourself in a loving relationship and find it isn't working out as you hoped it would, I couldn't recommend this book more highly. I'm reading it again now as sort of a refresher, the way you watch an episode of Succession a few times. #
