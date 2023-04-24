This why Twitter is still strong. I expected to find the announcement of Tucker Carlson leaving Fox on Twitter, and there it was. Once there's a default way to do something that's deeply ingrained, it doesn't get displaced quickly or easily. That's not taking anything away from Masto which is an amazing accomplishment. Both systems exist and will evolve to have different uses.#
But I haven't been focused on that kind of stuff, so I didn't want to create an expectation that there would be a lot of support. That's still true, but the product deserves to be out there, so very quietly last week I made the feedland repo public. #
I decided today was the day to post about it, because I have an issue with the database that I want to ask questions about from people with expertise in MySQL, and can't do that publicly without referring to bits that are in that repo. #
Last night's Succession was both impossible to watch at times, and in some ways the best most revealing most fun episode ever. #
The two sons are complete fucking idiots. And Shiv is her father's daughter and the son he never had. #
The moral of this story is the feminist complaint, she was obviously pushed aside because of her vagina, in favor of the idiot penises. #
And like the previous episode which ended with Kendall smiling (over something stupid), this one ends with Shiv smiling (over something clever and kind of evil). So I guess in the next one it's Roman, right? Five episodes to go. Two more siblings, plus Tom and Greg. But who's smiling at the end of the last episode? #
