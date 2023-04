I see Jack Dorsey is answering questions in his new Twitter, known as Blue Sky. He talks about new Twitters, but he acts like a competitor, ignoring Mastodon, which is up and running, and has the feature that there is no Jack Dorsey or Elon Musk, and the Silicon Valley cartel doesn't own it. My message to Dorsey if he can hear it: You've got your billions, find something else to play with. Twitter has a job to do, we need choices, weneed another Jack Dorsey mess.