I see Jack Dorsey is answering questions in his new Twitter, known as Blue Sky. He talks about new Twitters, but he acts like a competitor, ignoring Mastodon, which is up and running, and has the feature that there is no Jack Dorsey or Elon Musk, and the Silicon Valley cartel doesn't own it. My message to Dorsey if he can hear it: You've got your billions, find something else to play with. Twitter has a job to do, we need choices, we don't need another Jack Dorsey mess.#
Last update: Saturday April 29, 2023; 8:23 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)