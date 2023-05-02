I want my chatbot partner to do projects with me. I write an outline to organize the work. I put things where they belong as they are created. Nothing new about that, I've been working this way since the 80s. But the bot can help me manage it. I got an idea how this could work when I chose a codename for a new product using ChatGPT to make suggestions. It led me to a new more creative approach and I think a more interesting name. I hope it learned from what I did and may help other people choose names in the future. I just did an outline for the project and I'm not sure how I would give it to my friend the bot. We used to think of uploading our brains to computers, well isn't that what I'm doing now? It's a level or two above what I do with GitHub, but a similar idea. You can see how my brain works, either way. I'm making an effort to leave that as something others might learn from in the future.