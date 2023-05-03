I have a 5th generation iPad Mini that I use all the time. It's a couple of years old and the battery doesn't hold its charge very well. So I decided to treat myself to a new mini, and since there's a new version, the 6th generation, I went for that. I also decided to get 64GB instead of the 256GB I have on the current one, because these days most of the video I watch is streamed, not downloaded, and I don't use that much space, or so I thought. After four attempts to transfer the contents of the old iPad to the new one, each one taking hours, I gave up. The design of the transfer app is terrible. You have to be there for the whole process, because it asks questions after long pauses. It doesn't do enough preflighting. So it takes an hour before it decides it can't do the transfer because the old one has too much data for the new one. I hoped they would do something smarter than just refusing to do the transfer. I don't really care if it moves any of the movies or audio files. What matters is that it correctly moves the apps and the configuration data for the apps, the stuff that takes a huge amount of time to do manually. In the end, I realized this wasn't any fun, and remembered how Steve Jobs obsessed over the unwrapping experience of new Apple products, and felt sad that Apple didn't hold on to that value very well. Instead I'm going to buy a 5th gen iPad Mini from Amazon and save a hundred dollars. I won't be able to do a trade-in, so maybe I'll find a deserving person to send my old iPad to instead. Or maybe I'll just stick with the old mini until its battery completely fails.