Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey are perfect illustrations why there's no point in accumulating vast wealth. There's absolutely nothing a person can do with the money. But itfun to destroy things, in games like Angry Birds . In the real world, actual people get hurt. No matter how heartless you pretend to be, all that pain accumulates, you end up feeling it. Maybe that'll be the moral of Succession . The plot becomes something like Heaven Can Wait , where they take Tom's challenge of giving up or setting aside their vast wealth, for love.