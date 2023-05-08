So I joined Bluesky. And what do I see? Well it looks just like Twitter. The colors are the same, as is the layout of the entire window, and the formatting of each message. In the 90s lawyers would have gotten involved in violations of look and feel, it's that close. I don't follow very many people there, and I don't know how I would do that quickly enough for it to color my impression. There's so much more on Twitter. As much as insiders are repelled by the new Twitter management, and I'm one of them, I think most people who use Twitter are far above that, to them it's just noise, and life goes on as always. There was a very interesting episode of Succession last night, and there are lots of good memes on Twitter. I haven't seen anything on Bluesky. But as quiet as Bluesky is, it makes Mastodon look even quieter. Ultimately we join these networks for companionship, it's a trip to the water cooler, or a walk around the block during a workday, or while watching a sports game. The new services have a steep hill to climb. The focus on technology has largely been a distraction in that context. What matters, as always, is not the tech -- but the people. And Twitter is still far ahead of the others, despite all the wishful thinking to the contrary. #
BTW, I pronounce the name as if it were Blue Ski.#
It's great to see people using the JavaScript implementation of XML-RPC, released in 2019. There appears to be a problem with integer parsing in Java on Linux vs Windows. I'm ready to update the package if we can get to the bottom of what the issue is. #
