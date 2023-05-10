Don't ask me about the Knicks for a few weeks at least. They're down 3-1 in the series against Miami. I thought it was amazingly honest of Julius Randle to say the Miami Heat may "want it more." Honest and foolish, because it more or less guarantees the Knicks trade him, but who in gods name is going to want him, and at what price. He's an talented athlete and huge and fast and has a great shot, but he's a loser. I'm reminded of the last Knicks playoff series against Miami, when one of their star players got mad and cut his hand on a fire extinguisher in the Knicks locker room. There was still more basketball to play! Fucking idiot. They weren't out of it yet. And Randle's Knicks aren't out of it yet either. I don't think Randall can play in tonight's game, btw. He shouldn't even suit up. Maybe they can bring someone up from the G League. (If you're reading this in the nightly email, the outcome of tonight's game is already known. I haven't totally given up yet. But tonight could end the season.)#
Last update: Wednesday May 10, 2023; 10:59 AM EDT.
