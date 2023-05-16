I was setting up a new instance of FeedLand and hit this surprising problem in node-emoji, which is used in the reallysimple package. Apparently the node-fetch package can no longer be accessed via a require. My work is stopped cold until this can be resolved, and I don't see how I can do anything on my end other than disabling emoji support in reallysimple as an emergency thing. Any help appreciated. #
Added a note to textcasting. "Let's call the things we write and publish on social networks posts. That term has the longest history, it's simple, one syllable, and isn't tied to a particular system. To give them different names on each system -- tweet, toot, skeet -- as if our writing could only be read in one context, isn't imho what writers want. I don't feel that way about my own writing."#
