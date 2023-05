I think that net-net Bluesky is a good thing, because it guarantees we'll have at least two incompatible social internets. Had they supported ActivityPub that would probably have slowed everything down to the pace of something like Ecmascript. All kinds of bizarre unnecessary adventures and lots of breakage. I'd rather deal with the same problem the designers of the internet solved with TCP/IP. Interestingly, we have been at this almost-exact place before in the early 00s, when the two "biggest" vendors, in some sense (neither were very big) were Blogger and UserLand. We had a big sprawling API for our Manila system. And then Blogger came out with a much smaller API for theirs. I wanted to just move over to their API so we could be compatible, but we needed more features because our product did more. But we only added what was absolutely necessary to keep it small. So first we supported the Blogger API. I think that surprised them. Pretty sure it did. Then we came out with a slightly bigger API called the MetaWeblog API . They both became instant standards. To this day WordPress supports MetaWeblog. And here we are again. We need what the MetaWeblog API did, and it should cover: 1. Mastodon. 2. Bluesky. 3. Twitter (it's still got the biggest installed base, even if the CEO is dangerous). 4. WordPress (of course, it already does). I'm also going to put out a reference implementation that supports all the features of the Textcasting plan. And hope we get a great new layer to build on and no single company gets to push us into a corner and lock the door. Make text like podcasting. That's the idea.