An old friend Steve Smith, who tends to like sports teams from Los Angeles, asks how I could not admire LeBron James. I suppose I could
admire him, if I wasn't so tired of him. And I don't like what he pioneered in basketball, the idea that a player not a team wins championships. He did that when he moved to Miami and then back to Cleveland and now in Los Angeles. His selling proposition was "buy my contract and I'll bring you a championship." I had enough of that when he relocated to Cleveland. I've seen other players do it, like Kevin Durant
who I also despise, and teams that fall for it over and over like the Brooklyn Nets, only to find out not only that it doesn't (usually) work, but that who the fuck cares if that's
how you win a championship. Another reason I don't like LeBron is that Melo
can't get a job and LeBron still has one. They're of the same generation
, and Melo never won a championship, that's his own fault, not blaming LeBron for that. But everyone from LeBron's era is retired now, except LeBron and maybe Chris Paul, who's probably been done for a couple of years now and hasn't admitted it yet. And I don't like Los Angeles teams in general, having lived in New York and the Bay Area, that factors into it as well. That, and sports is the one area where you're still allowed to have opinions about things, in this age when opinions are often considered toxic
. #