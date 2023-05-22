Henry James: “Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.”#
Default is even more insane than Brexit, and that's hard to do!#
Just heard on NPR that there's nothing we can do about the default thing. Bullshit. Call your representative esp if they're Repub. Explain how valuable the US's reputation is and how if they continue obstructing you'll do everything in your power to vote them out next election.#
These days I write my tweets for Mastodon, Bluesky, Twitter and Facebook. I do this by hand. Open a tab for each and do a lot of copy/pasting. The tech industry by refusing to interop has turned me into software.#
