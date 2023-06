I did my first fat tweet , yet another post about Succession. I'm watching the last episode every night. Still finding new things to admire. Here's a screen shot of the tweet in all its corpulence . It's way easier to read than a headline and a link to a blog post. They should work on the formatting a bit. The text is too large and there isn't enough spacing between lines. But it works, and is a welcome addition. There's still more to do -- let's have optional titles, links, styling, editing and enclosures.