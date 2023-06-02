More Succession, sorry if this is getting old. People wonder how can they like a show where everyone is ugly. Maybe the answer lies in the fact that the main character of the show isn't human -- it's The Song. It could be that we've cast Succession incorrectly as a TV series, maybe it's just a song. A 4-season-long MTV video. #
Did you know that you can get Alexa to play the Succession theme song. On the Studio player it's magnificent. Now you can have it be the theme song for your great accomplishments. Get an elegant bit of code running? Fire it up! You're the boss. You did it. #
Newsletter apps have had their moment, now WordPress has one, and wonderfully it has inadvertently plied open the lock-in that Substack imposes, by making everyone use their editor. WordPress has a time-tested API, so I could theoretically write my newsletters in Drummer and push them up to WordPress which would then send them out. #
