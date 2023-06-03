I borrowed a lot of prior art for FeedLand from social media, specifically, the idea that subscription lists are public. So you can walk a network of followship, and get ideas of who to subscribe to that way. Click a checkbox and you're connected. That makes it easy to peer with social networks, if they support OPML subscription lists and RSS feeds of posts. As I reported on May 24, we now have that for Bluesky. #
I've spent the last few days teaching FeedLand how to do with Bluesky what it does with RSS feeds. Today I got it working. Real sense of accomplishment. Not deployed yet, but I'm pretty sure it will be soon. The pieces fit together amazingly well. #
If you're a regular FeedLand user who also uses Bluesky, please respond to this post. I'd like to loop you in on the new stuff when it's ready for testing. You don't actually need a Bluesky account to get the benefit, that's the cute/cool thing about it. We're bringing Bluesky to the open web. 😀#
