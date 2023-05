💥

I like the Succession podcast , hosted by Kara Swisher , whose reason for doing this podcast, I imagine, is that she's on a first-name basis with all the richest people in tech and media. Like Barbara Walters , I guess. The top of the journalism food chain, where they all want to be. In the last episode she talked about how many times she had talked with Rupert Murdoch, who the patriarch of Succession is patterned after. That was a strange idea for me. Not only have I never spoken with him, if I were to meet him, I probably wouldn't find anything he said interesting. I went to a lot of conferences in the 80s with people like him. I hated it. Yet my vision of tech has been implemented, in the interim. She and I live in dramatically versions of tech. We don't even remotely speak the same language. Yet she is considered an authority on what tech has value and doesn't. That was the big epiphany for me, the moment I realized we are completely living in different worlds. She created this Facebook, Twitter, Spotify world as much as Zuckerberg, Musk or Ek. So if you don't like the way it turned out, you shouldn't look in that direction for leadership. That said she does good interviews, I will miss the podcast after next week, although I gotta say they could probably keep doing it forand still be interesting. Succession is great TV, terrible reality.