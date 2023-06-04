 
It's even worse than it appears..
Sunday, June 4, 2023
John Maynard Keynes: "Capitalism is the extraordinary belief that the nastiest of men, for the nastiest of motives, will somehow work together for the benefit of all."#
Writing into AI chatbots?#
  • It's been a while since I asked about writing into AI chatbots -- ie writing something designed to be queried via something like ChatGPT, or ideally, ChatGPT itself. A few bullet points follow.#
    • I already have a writing tool that I use for everything. #
    • I figure by now a service probably exists that can ingest RSS or (ideally) OPML -- and have it be processed and kept updated as things change. #
    • I have a sizable documentation project coming up, and I'd like to, if possible, start off with the new medium. I think we can make docs that work much better. #
    • Of course I asked ChatGPT itself but it was no help. They said to use their API. I want to use something that uses their API. I can't spare the time to become a developer at this time.#
    • If you know of such a service, or would like to make one -- send me an email or (better) post a comment here. #
Shea Stadium#
  • I grew up in walking distance. Went to lots of Mets games as a kid.#

© copyright 1994-2023 Dave Winer.

Last update: Sunday June 4, 2023; 3:03 PM EDT.

You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)