How do we find the 100 feeds on Bluesky that are substantial and not mostly bullshit? Now that I have this great Bluesky feedlist browser I don't know where to point it. I think the truth is that these social networks we've created don't actually do anything. They're just ways to pass the time, like the movies Netflix makes. The ones that really work are the ones you can put on in the background and pay no attention to while your attention is scattered on other things you're only partially paying attention to, sporadically. The sad truth is that everything is all bullshit top to bottom 24 hours a day 7 days a week, around the globe. When aliens discover the remains of our civilization they'll find we self-destructed out of boredom.