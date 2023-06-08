Blocking prevents spammers from replying to your tweets, denying them a chance to hitch a ride on your flow. These days a very high percentage or replies are spam, a lot of it abusive. Giving users the tool to help you keep your moderation costs down Elon.#
How do we find the 100 feeds on Bluesky that are substantial and not mostly bullshit? Now that I have this great Bluesky feedlist browser I don't know where to point it. I think the truth is that these social networks we've created don't actually do anything. They're just ways to pass the time, like the movies Netflix makes. The ones that really work are the ones you can put on in the background and pay no attention to while your attention is scattered on other things you're only partially paying attention to, sporadically. The sad truth is that everything is all bullshit top to bottom 24 hours a day 7 days a week, around the globe. When aliens discover the remains of our civilization they'll find we self-destructed out of boredom. #
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)