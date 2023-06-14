If I would describe a human co-worker as "intelligent" then I would use the same word to describe ChatGPT if it does the same work to help me do mine. #
My Bluesky thread-writing tool is getting pretty close to something I'd let other people use, as you can see from this thread.#
Another example of an engineering use of ChatGPT. I was stuck trying to figure out how to encode some text in a sticky corner. I had tried the first two methods I usually use, and neither worked. I was about to give up and back out of the feature when I thought to explain the problem to ChatGPT and ask for a suggestion, and it included pragmatic issues like it really mattered to me that I not have to bring another toolkit into the mix. It suggested something I hadn't considered, a third way, and it worked, and I can move on. How do you put a value on that kind of contribution? It's like a programming partner that knows everything basically and is always there to help out and doesn't charge for their time. Pretty amazing.#
Last update: Wednesday June 14, 2023; 1:08 PM EDT.
