RSS 2.0 has stood the test of time. Lots of innovation has taken place in the namespaces, and the core has stayed intact. There were a lot of people who wanted to control and own RSS when I wrote that. If it hadn't been frozen they'd still be fighting over the basics. We've made a lot with RSS and we're going to make a lot more. It'll be important in the evolution of social media, podcasting, blogging and more. This is what the roadmap says. It worked and continues to work.