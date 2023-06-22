I'm always looking for new shows to binge and the other day I saw a tweet from an old Silicon Valley friend Mike Arrington, who now is a crypto VC in Miami, recommending an AppleTV show, Swagger. That was good enough for me to give it a try, that and it got excellent ratings via Metacritic. I'm now most of the way through the first season, it's really good, kind of a cross between Friday Night Lights and The Wire. Takes place in Baltimore, the story centers on a 6'4" 14-year-old star-to-be and his life in the same city The Wire takes place in, during the early days of Covid. It's based on the life story of NBA star Kevin Durant. It's an urban version of Friday Night Lights, which I had been working my way through, loving the first two seasons but the show got pretty bad by the third season imho. Season 1 of Swagger is very good. I'm on episode 7. Season 2 starts tomorrow. #
