What people love about Bluesky has nothing to do with the software or federation, or Jack Dorsey.What a lovely group of people. For whatever reason the people who are there now are creative, interested, and stimulated because they sense the presence of similar people. Kind of like Clubhouse was a few summers ago. This tells me something I've suspected, that small-size social networks have a place. They shouldn't just be an accidental thing that disappears because growth attracts less interesting, anti-creative people.