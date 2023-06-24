I wish help systems for online services could answer questions about my account, not give me instructions on how to find the answers. Why can't they do it for me? I've been spoiled by ChatGPT which actually parses the words I type, and gives me the answers I asked for. For example, I have a Google Workspace account, set up by someone else. I want to add some email addresses to my account. I can't find out how much I'm already paying for the email addresses that are allocated every month. I do know the total amount, $26/month. It's way too much money for what it's doing, btw. Basically I'd like to give it instructions in my language. "I'm thinking of adding 5 new email addresses, how much will that add to my monthly bill?" Then if I decide to go ahead, I could just tell it, in my own language. Pretty simple, right? It's what I would say to a human being, and the human would get it. And so would my friend ChatGPT.