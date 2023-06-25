The archive.org puzzle appears to have been solved. There are at least two URLs you can use to access the RSS 2.0 spec on the Harvard website. When I looked up the one with the apparent problem, it was one they only started tracking in 2016? I don't know. Kye Fox on Bluesky found an archive of the spec that is available on archive.org starting on July 22, 2003. Here's the archive for this blog for July 2003 (the actual page, not on archive.org). This is the URL we were using at that time. It hadn't been moved to cyber.law.harvard.edu yet. So we have found a snapshot of the spec from 2003. And it was my mistake, not archive.org's. The statement that it had been at the same address for all 20+ years was not true. I am sorry for my mistake, and thanks to archive.org for doing such a good job of maintaining the record of this document and all the rest that they do. 😄#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)