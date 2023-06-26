Every company should train an AI chatbot with all current info about everything so people can get answers. Most company info if documented at all is scattered, depends on Google for search, and it increasingly sucks. I spent years not finding a crucial piece of technical info about a company whose products I depend on, till I asked the question on my blog for the Nth time, and most people don’t have the ability to do that. And that's info the company wants people to have, and it ’s well documented on their site. We were supposed to be creating an information rich world, but so far it hasn’t worked. Someone should step up and be the example, reap the competitive benefits.#
