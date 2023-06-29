Today I get to work on eye candy, a little app that sends a beautiful work of art to Bluesky every so often, taken from the thousands of art images that used to be posted regularly on Twitter as an act of love by a group of volunteers. Apparently Musk's Twitter shut them down, what a stupid thing to do. Musk should be focusing on streams of content that have value in and of themselves. Art is like that. It's like putting curtains on your windows. Strictly speaking you don't need them. But they make the place look better. I think Bluesky is the place for that right now. #
A piece I wrote about identi.ca, the precursor to ActivityPub, in 2008. I found it interesting to read with foresight what is coming true today, 15 years later. It's a myth that everything happens fast in tech. We waste so much time reinventing and breaking stuff, it's amazing anything ever gets done here. 💥#
I was working on some stuff in Old School, the static site generator I use to build Scripting News, and in the process broke the RSS feed. Thanks to Richard Eriksson for the report. It should be fixed now. Still diggin!#
Last update: Thursday June 29, 2023; 10:18 AM EDT.
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)