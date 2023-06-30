Here's a new feed for Bluesky I put together in a couple of days. It's based on feeds on Twitter that were shut down in the great twitter app blackout that periodically spooled great art in the middle of all the hubub and todo of Twitter. I loved it. And missed it. So I brought it back. 💥#
Re the Harvard blogs, I contacted the Harvard people and the Automattic people are in the loop and they're going to work together to get the old Harvard blogs hosted on Automattic servers. I feel pretty good about how this is going. 😄#
As a software developer and marketer, I really don't care what goes over the wire, as long as I know what to do and it doesn't break. The main arguments in RSS-land were whether or not to rip up the pavement and start over. I'm pretty much always against that. :-)#
Sometimes people throw bombs because they like to blow things up, not because things need to be blown up.#
You know those obnoxious sites that pop up dialogs when they think you're about to leave, asking you to subscribe to their email newsletter? Well that won't do for Scripting News readers who are a discerning lot, very loyal, but that wouldn't last long if I did rude stuff like that. So here I am at the bottom of the page quietly encouraging you to sign up for the nightly email. It's got everything from the previous day on Scripting, plus the contents of the linkblog and who knows what else we'll get in there. People really love it. I wish I had done it sooner. And every email has an unsub link so if you want to get out, you can, easily -- no questions asked, and no follow-ups. Go ahead and do it, you won't be sorry! :-)